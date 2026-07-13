Andhra approves Rs 1,200 cr Berry Alloys project in Vizianagaram, 813 jobs expected

The Andhra Pradesh government has approved the allotment of 93.4 acres of land to Berry Alloys Ltd for setting up a ₹1,200-crore integrated manganese and steel materials complex at the Bobbili Growth Centre in Vizianagaram district, which is expected to generate 813 direct jobs.
The land has been alloted at a concessional rate of ₹77.2 lakh per acre following the recommendations of the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB), comprising 90 acres of industrial plots and an additional 3.43 acres of adjoining land to create a contiguous project site.
"The government has approved the allotment of 93.4 acres to Berry Alloys Ltd for establishing a ₹1,200-crore integrated manganese and steel materials complex at the Bobbili Growth Centre in Vizianagaram district. The project is expected to create 813 direct jobs," said a press release on Sunday.
The investment comes as India prepares to expand its steel production under the National Steel Policy, which aims to increase the annual steelmaking capacity to 300 million tonnes by 2030, nearly doubling the current levels.
According to the government, the projected growth in steel production is expected to drive higher demand for manganese, a critical alloying element that enhances the strength, hardness and wear resistance of steel. Manganese-based ferro alloys are widely used in the manufacture of construction steel, automotive-grade steel, rail tracks, defence equipment and engineering products.
The increasing adoption of Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) routes in steelmaking to reduce emissions is expected to further boost demand for high-quality manganese inputs.
Berry Alloys, one of India's established ferro-alloy manufacturers, produces ferro manganese, silico manganese and other specialised alloys for domestic and international steelmakers.
The company already operates manufacturing facilities in Vizianagaram and exports its products to markets across Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America, leveraging Andhra Pradesh's proximity to Visakhapatnam Port. It is also a member of the International Manganese Institute (IMnI).
The proposed facility will integrate manganese sinter production, a DRI plant, a carbon paste plant and a 115 MW captive power complex.
The project will have an annual production capacity of 0.5 million tonnes of manganese sinter, around 3.3 lakh tonnes of DRI and 60,000 tonnes of carbon paste, creating an integrated manufacturing ecosystem instead of exporting raw minerals.
The government said the project reflects Andhra Pradesh's strategy of leveraging the mineral wealth of north Andhra to move higher up the manufacturing value chain.
It noted that the region has abundant manganese ore reserves and the investment would significantly enhance the production of manganese sinter, a key raw material for steel and alloy steel manufacturing.
The southern state's government directed Berry Alloys and its supplier ecosystem to register in Andhra Pradesh to help create a wider industrial ecosystem and ensure that GST revenues generated from the project accrue to the state.
Berry Alloys joins a growing pipeline of investments aimed at strengthening Andhra Pradesh's position as a steel and metals manufacturing hub.
The state is already home to the proposed ₹1.3 lakh crore integrated steel plant of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India at Anakapalle, besides a growing ecosystem of ferro-alloys, downstream metals, advanced materials and renewable energy projects.
The government said Andhra Pradesh's abundant mineral resources, deep-water ports, logistics infrastructure and industrial policies position it as a competitive manufacturing base across the steel value chain, from raw materials and ferro alloys to finished steel and advanced manufacturing.