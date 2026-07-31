Food, Water And Fuel: The Trade-Offs Behind India's Ethanol Blending Policy

Maize has a shorter growing period of around 100 days and requires approximately 500 mm of water, considerably less than rice or sugarcane and comparable to crops such as sorghum and groundnut. This crop-level water efficiency is precisely why the ethanol industry's ongoing pivot toward maize is being framed as a partial solution to the water problem. Industry coverage of the shift notes that the move is aimed at addressing concerns over sugarcane's high-water requirement, with maize offering farmers greater flexibility across a wider range of agro-climatic regions while reducing pressure on water resources.