Himachal's biodiversity conservation scheme to boost ecology, enhance farmers' income: CM

The Himachal Pradesh government's biodiversity conservation scheme will make a significant contribution to ecological restoration and enhance farmers' income through market interventions, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Thursday.
The State Biodiversity Board released Rs 2 crore to the forest department for implementation of the Himachal Biodiversity Stakeholder-led Conservation Unified Scheme (HiBiSCUS).
Speaking at the launch of the scheme, Sukhu said that HiBiSCUS is a landmark initiative towards conserving the state's rich biological heritage, while creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for rural communities.
"The scheme will make a significant contribution to ecological restoration, climate resilience, conservation of medicinal plant resources, and enhancement of farmers' incomes through market-linked interventions," he said.
Sukhu also said that around two lakh farmers and 10,000 community groups of the state are expected to benefit from the scheme.
"A cost-sharing model, involving the State Biodiversity Board, industry partners, and farmers, will facilitate implementation while ensuring long-term sustainability. Digital monitoring through geo-tagged photographs, field inspections, and online dashboards will ensure transparency and effective implementation," he said.
The chief minister also said that the scheme marks another milestone in the state government's commitment to environmental conservation, sustainable development, and community-led natural resource management, further reinforcing Himachal Pradesh's position as a leader in biodiversity conservation.
The scheme has adopted the framework of the Rajiv Gandhi Van Samvardhan Yojana and seeks to establish a biodiversity-positive development model by integrating scientific management with traditional knowledge, he said.
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Besides, the scheme is expected to strengthen Biodiversity Management Committees (BMCs), promoting the cultivation of priority medicinal plant species, improving habitat quality and ensuring equitable benefit sharing.
"The scheme will support plantation on forest, community, private and agricultural land, conservation and cultivation of medicinal and aromatic plants, nursery development, capacity building and market-linked livelihood opportunities," he said.