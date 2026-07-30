Finance Ministry Calls for Swifter Policy Response Amid AI, Trade Weaponisation Risks

Industrial Growth and Inflation

The report pointed to the revised Index of Core Industries (new base year 2022-23), which grew 5% year-on-year in June 2026, led by iron ore, electricity, cement and steel. It also cited the revised Index of Industrial Production, which showed manufacturing held up in May 2026 on the back of capital goods-led investment, even as high-frequency indicators like e-way bill generation cooled somewhat in June.