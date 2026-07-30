Olectra Becomes First Firm in India to Deploy 4,000 Electric Busses

Olectra Greentech became the first company in India to deploy 4,000 electric buses on public roads.
The company handed over its 4,000th electric bus to the Himachal Pradesh government as part of the induction of 297 electric buses into the HRTC fleet.
Olectra said its fleet has collectively covered over 730 million kilometres, preventing more than 6.5 lakh tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.
Olectra Greentech Ltd has become the first company in the country to deploy 4,000 electric busses on Indian roads, marking a significant milestone in India’s transition towards sustainable public transportation.
The company achieved the milestone with the symbolic handover of its 4,000th electric bus to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during the flagging off of 297 Olectra electric buses inducted into the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) fleet, a press release from the company said.
With electric buses operating across several states and cities, Olectra has emerged as India’s leading electric bus manufacturer. The company said its buses are transporting millions of passengers while offering reliable performance, lower operating costs and significant environmental benefits, the release said.
According to the company, its fleet of 4,000 electric buses has collectively covered more than 730 million green kilometres, helping prevent over 6.5 lakh tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions. The milestone, it said, represents a significant contribution towards cleaner air and the country’s broader sustainable mobility goals.
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Managing Director of Olectra Greentech, Mahesh Babu, described the achievement as a defining moment not only for the company but also for India’s electric mobility sector.
“Becoming the first company in India to deploy 4,000 electric buses reflects the growing confidence of public transport undertakings in electric mobility. We are honoured that this landmark bus has been handed over to the Government of Himachal Pradesh alongside the induction of 297 electric buses into the HRTC fleet,” he said.
The company said it was well positioned to support the next phase of electric mobility in the country with a strong order book, proven execution capabilities and long-standing partnerships with State transport undertakings