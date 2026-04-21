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CleanMax To Supply RE Power To Shell From Upcoming 30 MW Hybrid Projects

CleanMax will supply renewable energy to Shell through new 30 MW hybrid projects, supporting sustainable industrial power transition goals

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
CleanMax To Supply RE Power To Shell From Upcoming 30 MW Hybrid Projects
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Clean Max Enviro Energy will supply clean power to Shell's LNG terminal in Gujarat and technology centre in Karnataka from its upcoming 30 MW hybrid projects in the two states.

In Gujarat, CleanMax is developing a 16.83 MW hybrid renewable energy plant, comprising 6.93 MWp of solar and 9.90 MW of wind capacity.

Implemented under the group-captive model, the project will supply renewable power to Shell's LNG terminal at Hazira, Clean Max Enviro Energy Ltd (CleanMax) said in a statement on Tuesday.

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The hybrid configuration is designed to support the energy-intensive operations of the LNG terminal, enhancing supply stability and operational resilience.

In Karnataka, CleanMax is developing a 13.2 MW hybrid renewable energy plant, consisting of 9.9 MWp of solar capacity in Jagalur and 3.3 MW of wind capacity in Honawad.

The power will be supplied to the Shell Technology Centre in Bengaluru.

CleanMax is a renewable energy company for the Commercial and Industrial sector, with 5.7 GW of operational and contracted renewable capacity across India, the Middle East, and South-East Asia as of March 2026. 

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