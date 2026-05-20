Oyster Renewable, Dalmia Cement to Set up 31.6 MW Hybrid Power Project

Oyster Renewable Energy and Dalmia Cement (Bharat) on Tuesday announced their plan to set up a 31.6 MW hybrid project in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh.
Developed by Oyster Renewable with an investment of approximately Rs 270 crore, the project integrates 21.6 MW of wind and 10 MW of solar capacity, a statement said.
This project ensures more stable and balanced renewable energy profile for industrial consumption. The project is expected to be commissioned in 2027, it stated.
"The 31.6 MW hybrid power project will reduce nearly 70,000 MT of CO₂ emissions annually, directly strengthening our plant-level carbon efficiency and sustainability metrics," Dharmender Tuteja, CFO, Dalmia Bharat said.
The project incorporated local workforce participation and regional supply-chain engagement, ensuring that clean energy infrastructure also generates lasting economic value for communities in the Kandi Village region of Andhra Pradesh.