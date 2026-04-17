Waaree Renewable Technologies Net Up 66% to Nearly ₹156 Cr in March Quarter

Waaree Renewable Technologies on Thursday posted over 66 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 155.72 crore in the March quarter compared to the year-ago period, mainly on the back of higher revenues.
Its consolidated net profit stood at Rs 93.76 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2025, according to an exchange filing.
Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,102.40 crore in the March quarter of FY26 against Rs 476.58 crores in the last quarter of FY25.
In FY26, the net profit stood at Rs 478.65 crore against Rs 228.92 crores in FY25. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 3,331.42 crores, representing a two-fold growth compared to Rs 1,597.75 crores in FY25.
Manmohan Sharma, CFO, Waaree Renewable Technologies, said, "Supported by a robust unexecuted EPC order book of 2.83 GWp, WRTL continues to have strong visibility of project execution."