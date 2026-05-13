CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions Q4 Net Profit Jumps Nearly 3-Fold to ₹45.4 Crore

CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions on Wednesday posted nearly three-fold on-year jump in net profit to Rs 45.4 crore in the March quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.
The net profit stood at Rs 17.2 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2025, a company statement said.
Revenue from operations rose to Rs 557 crore in the quarter from Rs 446 crore in the same period a year ago.
The Profit After Tax (PAT) surged 4.4 times to Rs 85.6 crore compared to Rs 19.4 crore in FY2024-25.
Revenue from operations increased to Rs 1,913 crore, compared to Rs 1,496 crore in FY2024-25.
CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions is a renewable energy provider for the Commercial & Industrial (C&I) segment and has a 5.7 GW contracted RE power sales portfolio.
The Renewable Energy Power Sales business has demonstrated strong operating leverage and margin expansion during FY2026, the company said, adding that CleanMax’s contracted RE power sales portfolio reached 5.7 GW as of March 31, 2026, while it commissioned 1.4 GW of RE power sales capacity during FY2025–26.
The operational RE power sales capacity grew nearly 80 per cent year-on-year to 3.1 GW as of March 31, 2026, from 1.7 GW a year earlier.
The contracted yet-to-be-executed RE power sales capacity stood at 2.6 GW as of March 31, 2026, and the total contracted portfolio reached 6.5 GW, including the RE services business.
Demand from the Data & AI segment continued to be a major growth engine, contributing 42 per cent of CleanMax’s contracted RE Power Sales portfolio.
During FY2025–26, the company also commissioned its first 525 MWp CTU-connected project in Bikaner, Rajasthan, for supplying renewable energy offsets to large technology customers.
The company continued to enhance long-term business visibility in FY2025-26, with its client base increasing to 588 customers.
CleanMax has guided for an annual commissioning volume in excess of 1.5 GW for FY2026-27.