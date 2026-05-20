Captain Polyplast Bags ₹12 Crore Order for 500 Solar Pumps

Micro irrigation solutions manufacturer and exporter Captain Polyplast has bagged an order from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) for the supply of 500 solar pumps under the PM KUSUM B scheme.
The order comprises design, manufacture, supply and commissioning of solar pumps, and repair and maintenance for five years, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.
The aggregate value of the order stands at Rs 11.8 crore. The order will be completed in 5 years.
Captain Polyplast manufactures micro-irrigation equipment and has a presence in the solar EPC segment.
IHG Hotels & Resorts inks 225-key property in Rajasthan IHG Hotels & Resorts on Tuesday said it has signed a management agreement with Makson India Hospitality for a 225-key InterContinental Resort Jaipur Achrol in Rajasthan, which is scheduled to open in early 2030.
InterContinental Resort Jaipur Achrol will mark the fourth IHG-branded hotel within the larger Jaipur city limits and the second InterContinental hotel in the market, the company said in a statement.
"This signing reflects our continued commitment to strengthening IHG's luxury and lifestyle portfolio in the country and reinforces our ambition to be the partner of choice for luxury hospitality in India," IHG Hotels & Resorts Managing Director, South West Asia, Sudeep Jain, said.