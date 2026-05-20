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Tata Power EV Arm Expands Charging Network on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Tata Power’s EV charging business has expanded its charging infrastructure along the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway to support electric vehicle adoption

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PTI
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Tata Power on Wednesday said its arm Tata Power EV Charging Solutions has expanded the ultra-fast EV charging network in collaboration with Indian Oil Corporation on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

As part of the collaboration, Tata Power EV Charging Solutions Ltd (TPEVCSL) has established ultra-fast EV charging stations at the 63rd and 69th milestones on the Haryana stretch of the expressway, a statement said.

As part of its expansion on the expressway, TPEVCSL has inaugurated a 240 kW ultra-fast EV charging station with four charging guns at the 63rd milestone for vehicles travelling from Delhi.

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The company has also installed another EV charging station at the 69th milestone on the opposite carriageway, enabling charging access for travellers commuting in both directions.

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With the ability to support multiple vehicles simultaneously, the stations will cater to both personal and commercial EV users. Tata Power has expanded its EV Charging network under the brand name of EZ Charge to over 2 lakhs + home chargers, 6,700+ public, semi-public, and fleet charging points, along with 1,200+ E-bus charging points across 690+ cities and towns.

Overall, Tata Power EZ Charge has 5 lakhs+ registered customers. These chargers have been strategically deployed at diverse and accessible locations such as highways, hotels, malls, hospitals, offices, bus and commercial vehicle depots, residential complexes, etc.

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