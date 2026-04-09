Premier Energies Bags Orders Worth ₹2,577 Cr in Q4 FY26

Premier Energies on Thursday said it has secured orders worth ₹2,577 crore in fourth quarter of FY26 for the supply of 1,600 MW solar cells and modules.
The execution of these orders is scheduled across FY27-28, a company statement said.
According to the statement, the contracts have come from a mix of leading domestic Independent Power Producers (IPPs), module manufacturers and EPC contractors in India, reflecting continued confidence in the company’s execution capabilities and integrated manufacturing platform.
The growing order book reflects the company’s growing scale with cell capacity expected to touch 10.6 GW by September 2026 and module manufacturing capacity recently expanded to 11.1 GW.
Premier Energies Managing Director, Chiranjeev Saluja, said, “This robust order inflow underscores the trust placed by our customers in our manufacturing capabilities and technology roadmap.”