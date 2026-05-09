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Texmaco Bags ₹187 Cr Order From Kochi Metro, Vedanta

The company received a Letter of Award worth ₹130.22 crore from Kochi Metro Rail for design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of ballastless track and associated works for the elevated section between JLN Stadium and Infopark stations under Phase 2 of the Kochi Metro project, a statement said

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Texmaco Bags ₹187 Cr Order From Kochi Metro, Vedanta
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Texmaco Rail and Engineering Limited on Friday said it has secured orders worth ₹187.37 crore from Kochi Metro Rail Limited and Vedanta Aluminium Metal Limited.

The company received a Letter of Award worth ₹130.22 crore from Kochi Metro Rail for design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of ballastless track and associated works for the elevated section between JLN Stadium and Infopark stations under Phase 2 of the Kochi Metro project, a statement said.

Texmaco also secured a capex purchase order worth ₹57.15 crore from Vedanta Aluminium.

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1 May 2026

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Managing director Sudipta Mukherjee said the Kochi Metro order strengthens the company's focus on urban transport infrastructure and execution of technically complex metro rail projects.

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On the Vedanta order, he said it reflects customer confidence in Texmaco's engineering and execution capabilities in the rail logistics segment.

The Kochi Metro project is scheduled to be completed within 16 months, the company said.

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