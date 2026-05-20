Steel Product Maker Jindal India Completes ₹1,500 Crore Expansion in Bengal

Jindal (India) Ltd on Tuesday announced the completion of its Rs 1,500-crore capital expenditure programme in West Bengal with the commissioning of a new high-speed continuous colour coating line at its manufacturing complex in Howrah district.
The commissioning comes months after the company operationalised a galvanising coating line, cold rolling mill and pickling facility in February, as part of its expansion project in the state.
It manufactures coated flat steel products, pipes and aluminium foil from its facilities in Howrah.
The company, part of the BC Jindal Group, said the newly commissioned facility at Ranihati is expected to produce 2,75,000 tonnes annually and would significantly enhance its downstream steel manufacturing capacity.
Its production capacity is projected to rise to 60,000 tonnes per month, which could help revenue grow by 75 per cent in FY'27, a company statement said.
"The commissioning of this new line, a part of our larger expansion strategy, mirrors our unswerving commitment to cater to India's evolving infrastructure needs," Jindal (India) Ltd said in the statement.
The company said coated flat steel products account for around 70 per cent of its total production.
The new colour coating line is equipped to manufacture a wide range of coated steel products using polyester, epoxy, PVC and Teflon paint coatings, the statement added.