Trump’s $100K H-1B Fee: What the 'American Dream' Will Cost Indian IT Giants

Later, news agency Reuters reported that an Emirates flight from San Francisco to Dubai was delayed for more than three hours, as several Indian passengers demanded to deplane after receiving memos from employers about President Trump’s sudden $1,00,000 H-1B visa fee order. At least five were eventually allowed off, according to the report. In another incident, one woman in New York abandoned her trip to France after her company’s lawyers warned employees overseas to return immediately. She asked the captain of her United Airlines flight, which had already begun taxiing, to return to the gate so she could get off.