Amazon, Microsoft, Meta tell H-1B Workers to Stay in US as Trump’s $100,000 Visa Fee Takes Effect

Major employers urge H-1B and H-4 visa holders to stay in US
Proclamation imposes $100,000 supplemental fee; effective Sept. 21, 2025, risks re-entry
Amazon, Microsoft, Meta and JPMorgan advised employees to avoid international travel
Major US employers including Amazon, Microsoft, Meta and JPMorgan have told employees on H-1B and (in some cases) H-4 visas to remain in the United States and to avoid international travel, a Reuters report stated.
This comes after US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation that imposes a $100,000 supplemental fee on certain H-1B petitions for workers outside the US The restriction takes effect at 12:01 a.m. ET on Sept. 21, 2025.
Internal advisories reportedly instructed staff on H-1B and their dependents to either stay in the US or, if already abroad, return before the deadline.
Amazon told affected employees to remain in the US and recommended those outside return before midnight EDT on Sept. 21. Microsoft “strongly” recommended H-1B and H-4 holders return to the US, and Meta asked employees to avoid travel and remain in the country for at least 14 days while the practical impact of the proclamation is assessed. JPMorgan’s outside immigration counsel issued similar guidance.
Denial of Re-Entry Risk
The proclamation directs the Department of Homeland Security to deny entry decisions on certain H-1B petitions unless the employer supplements the petition with the new fee; that can leave workers who depart the US vulnerable to being refused re-entry at the border.
Immigration attorneys and corporate counsels warned that workers outside the country when the rule takes effect may be unable to return unless they meet the new fee and documentary requirements. “H-1B visa holders who are out of the US on business or vacation will get stranded unless they get in before midnight September 21,” said immigration lawyer Cyrus Mehta.
Reactions & Concerns
Critics say the policy will disproportionately affect Indian nationals, the largest group of H-1B holders, and could disrupt operations at technology and financial firms that rely on skilled foreign workers.
David Bier of the Cato Institute called the move discriminatory in comments on social media, while employers worried about the short-term operational fallout from suddenly curtailed travel and projects.
Companies are also flagging uncertainty over whether H-4 spouses, who are typically not subject to H-1B petitioning rules, will face secondary mobility impacts despite the proclamation not explicitly targeting dependents.
Practical & Business Impacts
Human-resources and immigration teams at affected firms are scrambling to inventory who is abroad, advise travel, and prepare responses for mission-critical employees. Short-notice return flights, lost business meetings, postponed relocations and potential workforce gaps are the immediate practical risks.
Longer term, firms warned the policy could complicate recruiting, global assignments and collaborations that depend on mobile technical staff.
Employers and immigration lawyers are awaiting operational guidance from federal agencies about how the fee will be applied and whether there will be any carve-outs or transitional rules.
Many companies say they will continue to monitor the situation and update employees as clarifications arrive. For now, the clear corporate message to affected workers is to stay in the United States or return before the Sept. 21 effective deadline.