Sweat, Tech and a Funding Freeze! India’s Fitness Tech Isn’t Slowing Down Even After Capital Crunch

In 2021, Indian fitness tech start-ups hit their funding peak, with over $387.9 million funding across 36 rounds. The year was majorly driven by Cult.fit’s landmark $180 million Series F round. However, VC funding has been cooling down sharply since then. These start-ups only raised $7 million in 2025 till date, according to data shared by Traxcn. Even in 2024, the investment in this sector was only $48.3 million.