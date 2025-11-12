Trump Acknowledges Need For Talent Amid H-1B Visa Fee Hike

US President Donald Trump said the country needs skilled foreign laborers despite his administration increasing the H-1B visa fee to $100,000. “You also do have to bring in talent. You don’t have certain talents. And you have to — people have to learn. You can’t take people off, like an unemployment line, and say, ‘I’m going to put you into a factory. We’re going to make missiles,’” Trump said in an interview with Fox News.