Trump's $100K H-1B Visa Fee to Hit IT Giants’ Margins, Accelerate Offshoring

Those already inside the US remain unaffected until their visa renewals. According to the White House, the new rules will automatically expire after 12 months unless extended following agency reviews post-lottery. For now, exemptions have been provided for healthcare workers in shortage areas, critical infrastructure/defence roles, and certain research or academic fields. Section 1(c) of the order also allows the Secretary of Homeland Security to grant waivers if hiring such workers is deemed in the national interest.