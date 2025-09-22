Trump’s H-1B Crackdown Puts Spotlight on India’s Brain Drain Challenge

However, today, the country wants its young minds to come back. At least that is the intent. This is what was discussed in Outlook Business’s cover story in March. It says, “India no longer wants to play catch-up; it wants to lead. In technology, energy, and beyond, the country is setting its sights on the frontiers of innovation, framing itself as a nation on the cusp of a significant transformation. By 2047, the centenary of its independence, India aims to join the ranks of developed nations.”