H-1B Visa Approvals for Indian IT Services Drop to Decade Low Amid Tightened US Scrutiny

New H-1B visa approvals for India’s top seven IT services companies fell to a decade low of 4,573 in FY25, marking a 70% decline from about 15,270 approvals a decade ago and 37% lower than last year, according to an analysis by the National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP) based on US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) employer data. This represents the steepest annual drop in ten years as the US tightens screening criteria for skilled worker visas.