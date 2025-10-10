TCS Q2 Remains Flat: Will Data Centres and Layoffs Bring Back Growth for IT Giant?

Together with its partners, the company plans to invest between $5–7 billion over the next five to seven years to build up to 1GW of capacity. The project will follow a colocation model, allowing clients such as hyperscalers, AI-focused firms, Indian enterprises, and government bodies to bring their own compute and storage infrastructure, while TCS will provide only the passive infrastructure. The capital expenditure will be phased, with about $1 billion allocated for every 150MW of capacity, funded through a mix of equity, debt, and external financing. The company expects to begin generating revenue within the next 18 to 24 months.