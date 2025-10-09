TCS Cut Nearly 20,000 Jobs in Q2, Union Alleges Forced Resignations

“This is not a minor difference. Nearly 8,000 more employees than what TCS admitted have disappeared from the rolls. For a company of TCS’s scale, such underreporting cannot be dismissed as an error. It points to a deliberate attempt to downplay the scale of retrenchments and mislead regulators, policymakers, and the public,” said Harpreet Singh Saluja, President of NITES, calling the situation “deeply alarming”.