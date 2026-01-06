Carbon, Cars and Concessions: The Trade Stakes Behind Jaishankar’s Europe Trip

By the late 20th century, Luxembourg had become an important international financial centre, and in the early 21st century, it remained home to scores of banks. It hosts EU institutions, is a global finance hub, and is symbolic of “whole-of-Europe” engagement. Jaishankar’s meetings there – with Prime Minister Luc Frieden and business leaders – served to reiterate that India-Luxembourg ties are “warm and friendly” and that India wants investment from Europe’s capital.