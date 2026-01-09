  1. home
China Emerging as Major Export Destination For India; Shipments up 33% During Apr-Nov

The data is signalling a structural shift in the bilateral trade relationship

China is gradually emerging as a major export destination for India, with shipments rising 33% to $12.22 billion during April-November of the current fiscal, according to commerce ministry data.

The data is signalling a structural shift in the bilateral trade relationship.

The export increase was driven by products such as oil meals, marine products, telecom instruments and spices, the data showed.

During April-November 2024-25, India exported goods worth $9.2 billion. It was $9.89 billion in Apr-Nov 2022-23, and $10.28 billion in 2023-24.

The sharp jump to $12.22 billion in 2025-26 not only reverses last year's decline but also marks the highest level in the past four years, the data showed.

In the electronics segment, the main items which registered growth during the first eight months included populated printed circuit boards (exports rose from $23.9 million to $922.4 million), flat panel display modules, and other electrical apparatus for telephony.

The main agriculture and marine products exported are dried chilies, black tiger shrimp, green gram, Vannamei shrimp, and oil-cake residues.

Similarly aluminium and refined copper billets too contributed notably to export growth.

"This spread across electronic goods, agriculture and base metals, indicates that the export surge is not narrowly concentrated but reflects a broader structural expansion of India's exports to China," an official said.

An exporter said that Indian industry is exploring opportunities in different markets as high tariffs in the US are making it difficult for them to ship goods at competitive rates in America.

