Why Indian Oil Cos Stand to Gain From a US Takeover of Venezuela’s Oil Fields

Reliance had signed a deal with Venezuela’s state oil company PdVSA in 2012 to meet around 20% of its daily crude needs, but this was halted in 2019 after US sanctions were tightened. With the US now signalling it may allow Venezuelan crude to be sold to global buyers, Jefferies believes Reliance could once again secure long-term supplies at lower prices, boosting refining margins and cash flows despite the stock trading at relatively high valuations.