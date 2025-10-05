India–EU Free Trade Talks Resume October 6 Amid US Tariff Pressures: Why It Matters

According to the EU trade policy report, India is the EU’s 9th largest trading partner, with goods trade accounting for €124 billion in 2023 (12.2% of India’s goods trade) and trade in services between EU and India rose sharply, reaching €59.7 billion in 2023, up from €30.4 billion in 2020. In addition, the EU wants better access to services and public procurement, a more transparent and predictable regulatory environment, and the ability to enforce sustainability commitments.