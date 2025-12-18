‘The Roadmap from Green Budget to Green Economy – 2030 and Beyond’ Sets the Tone in Jaipur

Rajasthan unveils first-ever Green Budget, signalling commitment to sustainable economic development.
Neeraj Thakur, Editor of Outlook Business, said Rajasthan must improve green outcomes, supporting India’s net-zero and global benchmarks.
Experts and policymakers discuss translating green policies into actionable results by 2030.
Rajasthan’s pioneering Green Budget 2025–26 formed the backdrop of a high-level panel session held in Jaipur on December 18, aimed at examining the state’s roadmap towards a green economy.
Rajasthan has set aside ₹27,854 crore for sustainability-led projects covering renewable energy, water management and green infrastructure, with 11.34% of the total budgetary allocation going towards climate-aligned development. Rajasthan is the first state in India to implement a dedicated Green Budget.
Indranil Roy, CEO Outlook Group felicitated Anand Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) for the Forest, Environment, and Climate Change Department, Government of Rajasthan, and Alok Gupta, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister.
Gupta, representing the Rajasthan State Pollution Board, was invited to set the agenda and emphasised, “This shows environment protection and green economy are important subjects,” saying that this is the first time that any state has given priority to green budget.
The proceedings were opened by Shrutika Dewan, Chief Marketing Officer of Outlook Group, who highlighted the Green Budget as a critical enabler of Rajasthan’s transition to a green economy. She underscored the role of Outlook Business as a platform for non-partisan, research-driven journalism on sustainability, business and the political economy, empowering informed decision-making. Dewan emphasised the Budget’s focus on renewable energy, climate resilience, climate-tech innovation and circularity, positioning the session as a key step in translating the state’s green vision into tangible outcomes for 2030 and beyond.
She was followed by Neeraj Thakur, Editor of Outlook Business, who addressed the audience, by emphasising “the topic before us is both vibrant and futuristic”. Recounting how his ancestors were from Rajasthan, and in medieval times, several Rajputana clans migrated to Himachal Pradesh. While there is no written record left, sense of belongingness is there he said. “We are again at war we need to bugle against new enemy called climate change,” he stated.
He asserted that climate change is the most formidable challenge humanity has faced in centuries, with rising floods, extreme heat waves, and severe air pollution already eroding the country’s human capital as it strives to reclaim its lost glory.
Talking about India’s ambition to become a developed nation by 2047, he added that while the country has the advantage of a young, vibrant workforce and the potential to achieve that goal, development can no longer be pursued without sustainability.
He stressed that unchecked climate damage would outweigh economic gains, making green growth imperative for every state. Highlighting Rajasthan’s approach, he said the state has placed environmental protection at the core of its development strategy, demonstrating foresight for future generations. Though not the wealthiest, Rajasthan’s focus on sustainable growth makes it competitive in an economy where climate resilience will define progress, especially for sectors like tourism and industry.
He emphasised that the world will not wait for unsustainable economies, and states like Rajasthan must advance green initiatives to support India’s net-zero goals and set benchmarks for others.