Redefining the Aravalli Hills: Why Economic Development Carries Ecological Risks

Beyond acting as green lungs, the structure of the Aravalli range allows rainwater to percolate deep into underground reservoirs. Congress MP Ajay Maken has said in Parliament that the range enables groundwater recharge of nearly 20 lakh litres per hectare annually. A loss of this function could accelerate groundwater depletion in cities such as Gurugram and Faridabad, which rely heavily on Aravalli aquifers, and may worsen water stress across the National Capital Region. Northern India already ranks among the world’s fastest-depleting groundwater zones.