Over 90% of Plants Are Alive Today Due to Haryalo Rajasthan, but Efforts Must Begin at Every Home, Says Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma

The session on “The Roadmap from Green Budget to Green Economy – 2030 and Beyond.” Hosted in Jaipur on December 18 culminated in a keynote address by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, who highlighted the State’s long-standing environmental ethos. “We need to take the initiative of water conservation seriously and we must start from homes. Under Haryalo Rajasthan, today over 90% of plants are alive in Rajasthan, contrary to the earlier 50–60%, thanks to rains and water harvesting,” he said.