  1. home
  2. Economy and policy
  3. Piyush goyal to meet eu trade commissioner in south africa next month doha singapore visits on agenda

Economy and Policy

Busy October for Piyush Goyal: Meeting With EU Trade Commissioner in South Africa; Doha, Singapore Visits Lined Up Too

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to meet EU’s Maroš Šefčovič in October on the G20 sidelines, while also visiting Doha and Singapore as India advances trade partnerships

Devabrata Dutta
Devabrata Dutta
Updated on:
Updated on:
X (Twitter)
Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal with EU Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, Maroš Šefčovič Photo: X (Twitter)
info_icon

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will meet European Union (EU) Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič in South Africa in October, a commerce ministry official informed. The two leaders are expected to hold discussions on the side lines of the G20 ministerial meeting.

According to the official, negotiations with both the EU and the United States are “on the right track”.

India and the EU are seeking to finalise a free trade agreement (FTA) by the end of this year. The next round of formal talks between them is scheduled for 6–10 October in Brussels.

India-EU engaged in the 13th round of trade negotiations in New Delhi this month, which did not make as much progress as anticipated. "We will not agree on everything. But as major democracies in an uncertain world, there are many areas where we can work together," Šefčovič said during his visit.

Maroš Šefčovič, Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, and Union Minister Piyush Goyal - X: Piyush Goyal
India-EU FTA Talks at 'Unprecedented Momentum'; Auto Industry Poised to Gain Big

BY Devabrata Dutta

Doha and Singapore Engagements

The commerce ministry official also informed that Goyal will also visit Doha and Singapore this month to further bilateral trade talks. The minister earlier informed that India is aiming to finalise the terms of reference with Qatar as early as next month.

In Singapore, Goyal’s visit will build on momentum from Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s trip to India earlier this month, during which the two countries announced a new roadmap for their comprehensive strategic partnership.

Singapore has consistently been India’s largest source of foreign investment for the past seven years. In FY25, equity inflows from Singapore rose 27 per cent year-on-year, according to figures from Rubix Data Sciences.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×