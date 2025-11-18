Living Forever: How Tech Billionaires Are Rewriting the Rules of Ageing

Peter Thiel has been one of Silicon Valley’s earliest and most vocal advocates for radical longevity. For more than a decade, he has been associated with life-extension efforts, supporting initiatives such as the Methuselah Foundation and investing in several anti-ageing start-ups through Founders Fund. Thiel has even expressed interest in cryonics—the practice of preserving legally deceased human or animal bodies at extremely low temperatures in the hope that future technology might one day revive and restore them.