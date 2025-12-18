Rajasthan Unveils Green Transition Roadmap at Jaipur Panel Discussion

Abhishek Kumar, Founder-Partner of Indicc Associates, discussed the “possible trinity” of economic growth, sustainability and capital allocation. Talking about ways to manage the trade-off between growth and sustainability, he said, “One way is to recalibrate the system to quantify the benefits of climate action.” He highlighted the importance of enabling capital to flow seamlessly across green projects, adding that “trade-offs can also be addressed by enabling capital to move seamlessly across projects and structures. A Green Budget can help leverage investor interest, but additional work is still needed.” He further emphasised the need to localise national climate commitments at the state level and reverse-engineer sectoral policies to assess how state incentives contribute to meeting national goals.