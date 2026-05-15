Jaishankar Holds Bilateral Talks With Foreign Ministers of Egypt, Thailand, Ethiopia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held bilateral talks with his Egyptian and Thai counterparts seeking to boost bilateral ties with the two countries, with the situation in West Asia also figuring in their discussions.
The separate meetings with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt, Badr Abdelatty; and Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow took place on the sidelines of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting (FMM) being held in Delhi under India's chairship of the bloc.
The EAM in a series of posts on X also shared photos of the bilateral meetings he held with various leaders.
"Always good to meet FM Badr Abdelatty, this time on sidelines of #BRICSIndia2026 FMM. Discussed developments at the BRICS FMM. Had an interesting exchange of views on West Asia," Jaishankar posted.
In a separate post, he shared details about his bilateral talks with his Thai counterpart.
"Great meeting DPM & FM @SihasakPH of Thailand this evening. Our discussions focussed on deepening India Thailand cooperation across a range of domains including trade, connectivity, maritime and defence. Also shared views on Myanmar and West Asia. #BRICSIndia2026," Jaishankar said.
India on Thursday urged BRICS nations to find "practical ways" to better navigate the fallout of geopolitical upheavals and trade disruptions while underlining the critical importance of dialogue and diplomacy in resolving global conflicts.
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar delivered the remarks at a BRICS conclave in New Delhi, attended by foreign ministers from Iran, Russia, Brazil and other member states.
The India-hosted meet assumed greater significance as the influential bloc grapples with the economic fallout of the West Asia crisis, particularly the severe energy supply disruptions caused by the ongoing war involving the US, Israel and Iran.
In a separate post, Jaishankar said, "Glad to meet FM Gedion Timothewos Hessebon of Ethiopia. @GHessebon Took stock of progress on the decisions taken during PM @narendramodi's visit to Addis Ababa last year. Also discussed regional issues of mutual interest. Both our sides are committed to further strengthening our Strategic Partnership."