ONGC, BP Expand Partnership with Technical Services Deal for Western Offshore Basin

ONGC and BP have expanded their partnership with a new technical services contract for ONGC’s Western Offshore Basin
BP will act as Technical Services Provider, deploying advanced technologies and expertise to slow production decline, boost hydrocarbon recovery and improve efficiency,
ONGC retains full ownership and operational control of the assets.
State-run oil and gas producer ONGC and BP have signed a technical services contract for ONGC's Western Offshore Basin, extending their collaboration beyond Mumbai High as the companies seek to boost production from some of India's largest mature hydrocarbon assets.
The agreement was signed on Thursday, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) said in a statement.
Under the contract, BP will serve as Technical Services Provider (TSP) for ONGC's Western Offshore Basin, which comprises 43 blocks and is the company's most prolific producing region.
ONGC said the basin has been a major contributor to India's energy needs for more than four decades.
The partnership will expand the deployment of advanced technologies, technical expertise and operational practices across the basin's assets. ONGC will retain full ownership and operational control of the fields, while BP will work alongside ONGC teams on reservoir management, well optimisation and production facility improvements.
The companies aim to slow natural production declines, increase hydrocarbon recovery and improve operational efficiency to support long-term output growth.
Under the agreement, bp will receive a fixed fee during the first two years, followed by a performance-linked service fee tied to a share of revenue generated from incremental hydrocarbon production.
The deal builds on a technical services agreement signed for Mumbai High in February 2025.
According to ONGC, the first year of collaboration helped moderate production decline and deliver output growth through well optimisation, enhanced surveillance and targeted reservoir and facility-management measures.
"Building on the encouraging outcomes at Mumbai High, this expanded collaboration will support improved recovery, greater efficiency and sustained production growth," ONGC Chairman and CEO Arun Kumar Singh said.
BP India Chairman and Senior Vice President Kartikeya Dube said the company looked forward to leveraging its global expertise to help enhance production from the Western Offshore Basin and strengthen India's energy security.
ONGC accounts for about 64 per cent of India's domestic crude oil and natural gas production, making it a key pillar of the country's energy sector.