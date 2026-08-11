Vodafone Idea Raises ₹6,400 Cr As Lender Talks Progress On Capex Plan

Kishore attributed the ARPU growth to customers upgrading themselves rather than tariff hikes, citing three trends: users moving from 2G to 4G or 5G, voice-only users shifting to data plans, and customers upgrading from limited data packs to unlimited ones. "A premiumisation happens when the customer keeps upgrading themselves," he said, noting that a 2G-to-4G shift alone can push ARPU to around ₹230-240, while moving from a capped 1.5 GB daily plan to an unlimited one can add ₹30-35. Around 34% of the company's user base is still on 2G, leaving room for further upgrades.