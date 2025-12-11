US Calls India’s Offer ‘Best Ever’ as Tariff Threats & Farm Disputes Strain Trade Talks

USTR Greer calls India’s offer “best ever,” despite agricultural resistance.
Trump threatens tariffs on Indian rice, citing dumping concerns in US market.
Modi vows protecting farmers, fisherfolk, and cattle keepers amid trade standoff.
United States Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer told lawmakers in Washington DC that the US has received the “best ever” offer from India. This comes as US negotiators initiated their two-day trade talks in New Delhi on December 10. He added that India has been a "difficult nut to crack," citing New Delhi's opposition to importing American agricultural goods.
“I have a team over there right now, as we speak, in New Delhi. There’s resistance in India to certain row crops and other meats and products. Like you said, they’re very difficult nut to crack. I agree with that 100 per cent, but they’ve been quite forward leaning…the type of offers they’ve been talking to us about have been the best we’ve ever received, as a country. I think that (India) is a viable alternative market,” Greer said responding to a question before the US Senate Appropriations Committee, reported The Indian Express.
India has remained steadfast in defending its small farmers against foreign competition, despite the US's efforts to diversify its agricultural exports, especially row crops like maize and soybeans, away from China. Trade negotiations between the two nations broke down in August of this year due to disagreements over the agricultural trade.
On December 8, US President Donald Trump threatened fresh tariffs on Indian rice over concerns of dumping in the US market. “They shouldn’t be dumping,” Trump said, according to Bloomberg. “I mean, I heard that, I heard that from others. You can’t do that,” he warned.
Trump has already imposed 50 % tariffs on Indian goods in August, the highest on any country globally to penalise it for its trade barriers and purchases for Russian oil. Trump's remarks came after a US farmer representative from Louisiana stated at a roundtable hosted by the White House on December 8 that they are having difficulties as a result of nations like China, Thailand, and India dumping rice in the US. In response, Trump claimed that tariffs would solve the issue and that nations shouldn't be dumping rice in the US.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day address, had reaffirmed that India will not compromise on the welfare of its farmers, fisherfolk and cattle keepers amid the ongoing standoff with the US over access for American products in India’s agriculture and dairy market.
Deadlines Pressures Mount
Conflicts over tariffs on agricultural imports, auto parts and industrial goods have complicated trade negotiations and frequently halted progress before important US deadlines.
Earlier, Indian sources told Reuters in June 2025 that disputes over import duties were a significant obstacle to finalising a trade agreement.