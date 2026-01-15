Uncertainty Lingers as US Supreme Court Withholds Decision on Trump’s Tariffs

The US Supreme Court issued three decisions on Wednesday but did not rule on the case concerning the legality of President Donald Trump’s global reciprocal tariffs. The court also did not announce when it would issue a ruling on the matter. The legality of Trump’s tariffs represents a major test of presidential powers. The US Supreme Court was expected to issue its verdict on tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act on Wednesday. According to analysts and experts, a verdict on the global tariffs could have rippling effects across markets and the global economy.