US Team to Visit India Next Week for Trade Talks; All Eyes on a Finalised Trade Deal

New Delhi has been keen on winding up the India–US trade deal, which has entered the final stages of negotiation, and rolling back the punitive tariff of 25% completely, while also reducing the reciprocal tariffs to 15–16% from the current 25%. “We are very optimistic and hopeful that we should find some solution this calendar year,” Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal said last week. “What needs to come out first is a framework trade deal which is able to address the reciprocal tariffs.”