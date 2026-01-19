EU Weighs Retaliation as Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Greenland

One option under consideration is a package of tariffs on €93 billion worth of U.S. imports, which could automatically take effect on February 6 following the expiry of a six-month pause, according to reports. Another option involves deploying the Anti-Coercion Instrument (ACI), a tool that has never been used, which could restrict access to public tenders, investments or banking activity, and limit trade in services, including digital services, where the U.S. runs a surplus with the bloc.