Railways Bets Big on Expansion, Sanctions 100 Projects Worth ₹1.53 Lakh Cr

Railways sanctions 100 projects worth ₹1.53 lakh crore, investment up 110%
Network expansion crosses 6,000 km under PM Gati Shakti initiative
Freight corridors, last-mile connectivity boost logistics and economic growth
Indian Railways has sanctioned 100 infrastructure projects worth ₹1.53 lakh crore in FY26, marking a sharp 110% jump in investment compared to the previous financial year, as it accelerates expansion under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan.
According to the Ministry of Railways, the sanctioned projects cover more than 6,000 kilometres of railway network and include new lines, doubling, multitracking, bypass lines and flyovers. The number of approved projects rose 56% from 64 in FY25, while route coverage more than doubled from around 2,800 km last year.
The expansion is aimed at decongesting high-density routes, improving operational efficiency and enhancing passenger experience, while also extending connectivity to underserved and remote regions.
The projects are spread across major states, with Maharashtra (17 projects), Bihar (11), Jharkhand (10) and Madhya Pradesh (9) emerging as key focus areas due to their importance in freight movement, industrial connectivity and passenger demand.
The Ministry said the initiative aligns with broader goals of inclusive growth and national integration, with several projects focused on improving last-mile connectivity and linking tribal and remote regions to mainstream economic activity.
Focus on Freight Corridors, Economic Boost
A major portion of the projects is aligned with capacity expansion initiatives such as Mission 3000 MT, aimed at boosting freight handling capabilities and strengthening logistics infrastructure.
Energy corridor projects form a key component of the plan, enabling faster movement of coal and minerals, while high-density network upgrades are expected to ease congestion on critical routes. The Rail Sagar Corridor is also expected to enhance port connectivity and support coastal trade.
Among major projects, over 35 have an investment exceeding ₹1,000 crore each. Key projects include the Kasara-Manmad third and fourth line (131 km) worth around ₹10,150 crore, the Kharsia-Naya Raipur-Parmalkasa fifth and sixth line (278 km) costing over ₹8,740 crore, the Itarsi-Nagpur fourth line (297 km) at more than ₹5,450 crore, and the Secunderabad-Wadi third and fourth line (173 km) project valued at over ₹5,000 crore. Together, these account for investments exceeding ₹28,000 crore.
The expansion is also expected to generate employment, boost demand in core sectors such as steel and cement, and reduce logistics costs.
The ministry said the large-scale investment represents a transformative push towards building a high-capacity, efficient rail network, positioning the sector as a key driver of India’s next phase of economic growth.