Railways Bets Big on Expansion, Sanctions 100 Projects Worth ₹1.53 Lakh Cr

Among major projects, over 35 have an investment exceeding ₹1,000 crore each. Key projects include the Kasara-Manmad third and fourth line (131 km) worth around ₹10,150 crore, the Kharsia-Naya Raipur-Parmalkasa fifth and sixth line (278 km) costing over ₹8,740 crore, the Itarsi-Nagpur fourth line (297 km) at more than ₹5,450 crore, and the Secunderabad-Wadi third and fourth line (173 km) project valued at over ₹5,000 crore. Together, these account for investments exceeding ₹28,000 crore.