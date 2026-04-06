Infra Projects To Boost Audiovisual Hardware Market In North India: Informa Markets

Infrastructure projects in the Delhi-NCR region, like the Noida International Airport, are expected to boost the professional audiovisual hardware market in North India, which currently accounts for 40-45% of the total pan-India share, exhibition organiser Informa Markets said in a release.
According to industry estimates, the domestic pro-AV market is growing at a compounded annual growth rate of 7.2-9.7%, significantly outpacing the global average of around 5%.
At the same time, the specific professional lighting segment in the country is projected to reach approximately $391 million in 2026, with a high growth rate of 10.5%, it added.
North India accounts for 40-45% of India's total AV hardware market, with Delhi-NCR emerging as a key hub for corporate, government, institutional, as well as events and celebrations-led deployments, according to the release.
"Infrastructure projects like the Jewar (Noida) International Airport and Dwarka Expressway are attracting corporate offices and retail hubs, all requiring integrated AV solutions (digital signage, conferencing, and PA systems)," it noted.
Stating that north India has recently captured a major revenue share of the national market, Informa Markets said this growth has been driven by multiple factors, such as developments in many cities, such as Ayodhya, Varanasi, and Amritsar, which have created a massive demand for permanent outdoor lighting, high-fidelity sound reinforcement for shrines, and large-scale LED video walls.
The expansion of luxury hotels and "destination wedding" hubs in Rajasthan and Delhi-NCR has also moved Pro-AV from a "luxury" to a "necessity," it said.
New Delhi will be hosting the 2027 edition of the Professional Audio, Lighting, and Music Production (PALM) expo on January 7-9 next year.
The expo is expected to attract 5,000-7,000 qualified industry professionals, creating a focused, premium business environment for meaningful industry engagement, the release said.
Backed by substantial investments in digital infrastructure, higher disposable incomes and a dense ecosystem of corporate headquarters, venues and educational institutions, the region offers exhibitors direct access to high-value decision-makers across B2B and B2G segments, the release stated.
"PALM Delhi is a strategic response to the scale and maturity that North India's Pro Audio and Lighting ecosystem has achieved.
"With the professional audio market valued between $750 and 850 million and the lighting industry approaching $2 billion, growing at over 11% annually, the region represents one of the most dynamic growth corridors in the country," said Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, which is organising the expo.
Premium audio adoption in North India, according to him, is 25% higher than the national average.