India-Bound LPG Vessel Crosses Hormuz Amid Fuel Supply Fears

Sarv Shakti, carrying over 46,000 tonnes of LPG, becomes first India-linked tanker to transit Hormuz after US blockade
Supply disruptions triggered one of India’s worst LPG crises, forcing a pivot to alternate sources and policy response
India ramps up domestic production and secures multiple shipments while engaging Iran to ensure safe passage
A Marshall Islands-flagged tanker, Sarv Shakti, carrying 46,313 metric tons of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for India, crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, Reuters reported, citing India’s shipping ministry. The vessel, with 20 crew members on board, is expected to arrive at the port of Visakhapatnam on May 13.
According to a Bloomberg report, state-owned refiner Indian Oil Corp. was listed as the buyer of the cargo.
The very large gas carrier (VLGC) Sarv Shakti’s transit marks the first observed movement by an India-linked tanker since the US naval blockade of the waterway.
Passage through the critical Strait of Hormuz—which carries nearly 20% of global energy trade—has been severely disrupted after Tehran and Washington failed to reach a ceasefire following talks on April 11.
The disruption triggered one of the worst LPG crises India has faced in recent decades, forcing New Delhi to urgently seek alternative supplies, including pivoting back to Russia and North America.
The government has also prioritised ensuring safe passage for LPG carriers, directing ports to fast-track berthing and unloading while ramping up domestic production, Bloomberg reported.
So far, India has managed to move eight LPG vessels through the strait since the conflict began on February 28. New Delhi has also engaged in multiple bilateral discussions with Tehran to ensure the safe passage of vessels and crew.
India Raises Domestic Production
Amid the crisis, India has increased domestic LPG production by 60% to 54,000 tonnes to offset import disruptions, the Bloomberg report said. The country has traditionally relied on “just-in-time” supply chains for LPG. India imports nearly 60% of its LPG and around 90% of its crude oil to meet domestic demand.
LPG consumption has surged by 10,000 tonnes to 80,000 tonnes since the onset of the war, Union Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday, underscoring the growing pressure on supply chains.
The price of commercial LPG was also hiked by the steepest ever Rs 993 per 19-kg cylinder on Friday, marking the third straight monthly increase due to rising global energy prices linked to the West Asia conflict.