Lenskart Shares Up 3% Despite Profit Dip; Premiumisation, Expansion In Focus

Lenskart shares gained 3% despite Q4 profit declining 9% year-on-year.
Revenue jumped 46% as Lenskart expanded aggressively into smaller cities.
Premium eyewear demand strengthened, with ₹10,000+ orders driving growth.
Shares of Lenskart rose nearly 3% to hit an intraday high of ₹517 during Thursday's trading session, as investors looked beyond a decline in quarterly profit and focused on the company's strong revenue growth, expanding footprint and improving operational performance.
The stock gained despite the omnichannel eyewear retailer reporting a 9% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to ₹200 crore for the March quarter, compared with ₹219 crore in the same period last year.
However, operational performance remained robust, with revenue from operations rising 46% year-on-year to ₹2,516 crore during the quarter. The stronger topline growth appeared to support investor sentiment and helped the stock recover after ending the previous session 1.19% lower at ₹486.85.
The stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹559.80 but well above its 52-week low of ₹355.70.
Strong FY26 Performance
For the full financial year FY26, Lenskart reported revenue growth of 32% to ₹9,002 crore. EBITDA increased 55.3% to ₹1,789 crore, while adjusted profit after tax surged 148% year-on-year to ₹530 crore.
The company said growth remained broad-based and was supported by rising customer demand across both domestic and international markets.
Lenskart conducted 6.8 million eye tests during the March quarter, reflecting a 45% increase compared with a year earlier. For FY26, the company carried out 23.8 million eye tests, up 48% year-on-year. Nearly half of these represented first-time examinations in India.
Management highlighted that demand growth was increasingly coming from new stores rather than impacting existing locations. India recorded same-store sales growth of 24.2% during the quarter, while full-year same-store sales growth stood at 20.8%.
Expansion Into Smaller Cities Continues
The company also expanded aggressively during the year, entering 157 new cities, largely across tier-2 and smaller markets.
Lenskart said deeper penetration beyond large urban centres continues to remain a key growth driver as organised eyewear adoption increases across India.
International operations also continued to perform strongly. Revenue from overseas businesses grew 35% year-on-year during the March quarter while EBITDA margin improved to 9.2%.
For the full year, international revenue increased 30% and EBITDA margin expanded by 335 basis points to 7%, reflecting stronger operating leverage.
Premiumisation Trend Strengthens
The company also pointed to accelerating premiumisation trends across markets. Orders above ₹10,000 contributed 20.5% of India revenue during FY26, indicating a rising preference for higher-value products.
International sunglasses volumes grew 36% year-on-year, supported by stronger demand for brands including Meller.
Analysts said investor focus appeared to remain centred on Lenskart's growth trajectory, store expansion strategy and improving profitability metrics rather than the near-term decline in quarterly earnings.