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EAM Jaishankar Holds Talks With Indonesian Counterpart Sugiono

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held discussions with Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono on strengthening bilateral ties and regional cooperation

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PTI
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EAM Jaishankar Holds Talks With Indonesian Counterpart Sugiono
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India and Indonesia on Sunday explored ways to expand their cooperation in areas of defence, maritime trade, investments, pharmaceuticals and food security as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hosted his Indonesian counterpart Sugiono for wide-ranging talks.

Indonesia is an important partner of India in the Southeast Asian region and overall ties, including in trade and investment between the two sides, have been on an upswing in the last few years.

Sugiono is currently on a three-day visit to New Delhi.

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"It's a great pleasure to welcome you and your delegation to New Delhi for the eighth India-Indonesia Joint Commission meeting," Jaishankar said in his opening remarks at the meeting.

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The external affairs minister also recalled the "fruitful" talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto during his visit to India in January last year.

The visit has certainly imparted fresh momentum to our comprehensive strategic partnership, he said.

The two sides held extensive discussions covering the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation -- from political to defence and security, maritime trade and investments, to healthcare, pharmaceuticals and food security.

Sugiono also said President Subianto's visit to India last year helped chart a new course in the India-Indonesia partnership. 

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