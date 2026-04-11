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Maharashtra CM Clears Acquisition Of BSNL, MTNL Land In Borivali For PMAY Housing

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Maharashtra Housing Development Authority chaired by the chief minister at the Sahyadri Guest House here, officials said

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Maharashtra CM Clears Acquisition Of BSNL, MTNL Land In Borivali For PMAY Housing
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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday approved the acquisition of land owned by Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) in Borivali for development of affordable housing under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Maharashtra Housing Development Authority chaired by the chief minister at the Sahyadri Guest House here, officials said.

A total of 28.84 acres of reserved land owned by BSNL at Gorai and by MTNL at Shimpoli in Borivali will be acquired at ready reckoner rates for ₹729 crore, said a government release.

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More than 1,000 housing units will be constructed under the scheme. 

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