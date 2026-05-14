Aaomi By Shiloh Launches Mumbai’s First-Ever Moon & Galaxy-Themed Restaurant At Sky City Mall, Borivali

Founder’s Vision

“We wanted to push boundaries and create something Borivali hasn’t seen before. Aaomi by Shiloh brings together global flavours, high-energy vibes, and a futuristic aesthetic that speaks to today’s experience-driven audience. It’s bold, it’s immersive, and it’s the perfect destination for those who love to explore the extraordinary,” says Navin Agrawal, Managing Director of Dragonfly Mumbai, Shiloh Mumbai, Lord Of The Drinks, Not Just Tamasha, Iguana Worli, Garnet Mumbai