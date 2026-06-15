From Trump’s Iran Deal to Ukraine War: What’s on G7 Summit Agenda

World leaders have gathered in France for the 52nd G7 Summit amid major geopolitical developments.
Trump’s announcement of a US-Iran agreement and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz are expected to shape early discussions.
PM Modi will join the summit as India marks its 13th participation at the G7.
Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations began gathering in the French city of Evian on Monday for the 52nd G7 Summit, with global security concerns, trade tensions and the newly announced US-Iran peace deal emerging as the key focus areas.
The June 15-17 summit comes at a crucial time after US President Donald Trump announced that Washington and Tehran had reached a preliminary agreement to end their conflict, a development that has eased fears of wider instability in West Asia and brought global energy markets into focus.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all,” while announcing the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the removal of the US naval blockade on Iranian ports.
Iran Deal Takes Centre Stage
The US-Iran agreement is expected to dominate early discussions as world leaders seek clarity on the terms of the deal and its impact on global energy security.
Trump said the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz would allow oil shipments to resume normally, calling the agreement a breakthrough that would bring “peace and security to the whole region.”
The development has already been welcomed by France, the United Kingdom, Germany and Italy, which said unrestricted navigation through the Strait remains critical for global trade and energy supplies.
Ukraine, Trade and India’s Participation
Apart from Iran, leaders are expected to discuss the war in Ukraine, global macroeconomic imbalances and efforts to build critical mineral supply chains outside China, which currently dominates the sector.
Trump is also expected to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the summit as Kyiv seeks fresh military support from allies amid its continuing conflict with Russia.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Evian on Tuesday at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, marking India’s 13th participation at the G7 Summit and Modi’s seventh consecutive appearance.
During the summit, Modi is also expected to meet Trump, marking their first in-person meeting since February this year. According to senior US officials, both leaders are likely to discuss progress on an ongoing India-US trade agreement, alongside energy cooperation, visa policies and regional security issues.
India, Brazil, South Korea, Kenya and Egypt have been invited as partner countries, highlighting the growing role of emerging economies in shaping discussions on global growth, security and sustainability.