India Classifies Energy Data as National Security Amid LPG Shortage – Here’s Why

India classifies energy data as national security amid global supply disruptions.
LPG shortages worsen after Strait of Hormuz disruptions hit critical imports.
Mandatory real-time data sharing aims to strengthen monitoring and crisis response.
The Centre has officially classified energy-related data as a matter of national security considering the skyrocketing of oil and energy prices due to the ongoing Middle East conflict.
Due to the conflict, the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil and gas route, is now dangerous, resulting in a significant shortage of LPG gas for India. In order to better manage supplies, the government can now lawfully request current information from businesses regarding their production, inventory, imports, and sales.
The oil ministry has asked all entities across the oil and gas value chain to regularly furnish detailed operational information to the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC).
Citing the gazette notification to this effect on March 18 by the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural gas, Times of India reported, "The obligation to furnish information under this order shall apply notwithstanding anything contained in any contract, agreement, commercial arrangement or confidentiality obligation, and no entity shall refuse to furnish information required under this notification on the ground that such information is commercially sensitive or proprietary."
Overriding earlier confidentiality regulations, all petroleum and natural gas-related businesses are required to share production, imports stock and consumption data with the ministry's PPAC.
The order helps government create a centralised real-time information system which will tap energy cargoes from geographies outside West Asia to make up for supply losses due to the military conflict.
Citing officials, PTI reported that the initiative is designed to improve India’s ability to monitor supply chains, manage inventories and reduce vulnerability to geopolitical shocks.
Energy Data Classified
The government’s move to classify energy data as a national security matter also strengthens real-time oversight of India’s energy supply chains. By mandating detailed reporting from producers, refiners, importers and distributors, authorities can anticipate shortages, optimise stock allocations, and coordinate alternative sourcing from regions outside West Asia.
Citing experts, Reuters reported on March 18 that this centralised monitoring will improve India’s resilience to global energy shocks, allowing policymakers to respond swiftly to disruptions caused by conflicts, sanctions, or natural disasters.
India, the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer, meets over 90% of its oil needs through purchases from overseas. So far the government has ascertained that there are adequate crude supplies and refined fuel stocks to meet local demand.
However, the war has nearly stopped shipments from the Strait of Hormuz, causing the world's second-largest importer of LPG to face its worst cooking gas crisis in decades.