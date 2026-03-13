Fuel Supplies Secure Despite West Asia Tensions, Govt Urges No Panic-Buying

Domestic LPG production increased by 30% to counter Strait of Hormuz disruptions
Surge in LPG bookings reached 75.7 lakh refills, sparking panic-buy warnings
Government assures uninterrupted supply for 15 million PNG households and CNG
The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Friday assured citizens that fuel supplies remain adequate despite the ongoing tensions in West Asia and urged people not to panic-buy petrol, diesel or LPG.
Speaking for the ministry, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery) said India’s refining system and existing inventories are sufficient to meet domestic demand, adding that there is no need for the country to import petrol or diesel at this stage.
She highlighted India’s strong refining capacity and distribution network as key buffers against supply disruptions. The country’s crude-oil refining capacity currently stands at around 258 million metric tonnes, with domestic refineries operating at or above full capacity.
Petrol and diesel remain available across nearly 1,01,469 retail fuel outlets, while no shortages have been reported among the roughly 25,000 LPG distributors nationwide.
The government also said supplies of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) continue without interruption. These networks serve around 15 million PNG households across the country, indicating that broader energy infrastructure remains stable despite geopolitical uncertainty.
However, the ministry acknowledged some localised pressure on LPG supply chains following disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime corridor for global energy trade. LPG bookings have surged to about 75.7 lakh refills in recent days, prompting officials to warn consumers against panic booking.
To stabilise supply, the government said domestic LPG production has increased by roughly 30% since March 5. Authorities also assured consumers that cylinders booked through online channels will be delivered according to normal schedules. State governments have been instructed to monitor distribution closely and take action against hoarding or black marketing.
Officials said LPG distribution is currently being prioritised for critical users such as households, hospitals and educational institutions. Commercial LPG cylinders have been placed at the disposal of state administrations for targeted allocation where necessary.
The government has also taken additional steps to strengthen fuel availability. An extra 48,000 kilolitres of kerosene has been allocated to states, while Coal India has been directed to ensure continued coal supplies to small and medium consumers where alternative fuels may be required.
Authorities advised citizens to avoid crowding distribution centres and instead rely on routine delivery schedules or online booking systems. The ministry said it will continue monitoring the situation closely and coordinating with state governments to prevent shortages, emphasising that calm demand management and transparent communication are key to maintaining supply stability during the evolving geopolitical situation.